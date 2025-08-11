RiverDogs to Induct McAllister, Trez into Hall of Honor

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will induct two new members of the military Hall of Honor on Wednesday night, part of the third and final Boeing Military Appreciation night of 2025: Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, U.S. Coast Guard, retired, and Colonel Joe Trez, U.S. Army, retired.

McAllister and Trez will be inducted in an on-field ceremony prior to the RiverDogs' 7:05 p.m. first pitch with the Hickory Crawdads at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The Hall of Honor was developed in 2020 to be an ongoing and permanent recognition of some of the Lowcountry's most outstanding servicemen and women in front of a full ballpark of appreciative community members. Earlier this season, Chaplain (Brigadier General) John Painter, Colonel Michael Freeman, retired, Captain Ron Plunkett, retired, and Sergeant Roy Brown, retired, were inducted.

Michael McAllister

McAllister served on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard for over 36 years. His final assignment was as Pacific Area Commander leading all operations spanning from the U.S. West Coast to the Indian Ocean and the Arctic and Antarctic regions. His other senior assignments include Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, Commander of the 17th Coast Guard District in Alaska; and Deputy Director of Operations for the U.S. Northern Command, overseeing all U.S. joint military operations in the homeland.

McAllister served in command positions at every rank. He spent six years at sea and commanded two Coast Guard cutters. He led Coast Guard operations in New York City in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11, including the evacuation of over half a million people from Manhattan following the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings. He also served as the Sector Commander and Captain of the Port in Charleston and chose to return to the Lowcountry upon retirement.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the University of Illinois and MIT.

McAllister is an active volunteer, particularly supporting military members and their families, advocating for U.S. national security needs, developing the next generation of public service leaders, and supporting the Charleston waterfront community. He spearheaded the successful campaign to have Charleston designated by both the Coast Guard and Congress as an official "Coast Guard Community" in recognition of the valuable support the community provides to Coast Guard members and their families.

Joe Trez

Our second inductee is Colonel Joe Trez. Colonel Trez served in uniform for 50 years, starting with his four years at The Citadel, 26 years in active duty and 20 years as a senior administrator back at The Citadel. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College, and served in various commands at Ft. Bragg, in Vietnam, in Ft. Ord, Ft. Lewis, Ft. Benning and the Pentagon.

After retirement from the Army, he served 27 at his Alma Mater, The Citadel, holding positions as The Professor of Military Science, Commandant of Cadets, Special Assistant and Executive Assistant to the President, Director of The Citadel Staff, and the Executive Director of the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics.

He is a former President of the Charleston Chapter of the Association of the United States Army. He is also a Peer Mentor in the Charleston PGA HOPE program serving disabled veterans from all services in the Charleston area. Joe is married to his high school sweetheart Carmela. They have been married for 56 years and have three children and seven grandchildren.

Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com, and, thanks to Boeing's partnership, free tickets are available for military families by contacting the RiverDogs' box office at 843-577-3647.







