New-Look Roster Wins Road Series

August 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







The Woodpeckers captured a series victory this past week on the road over the Delmarva Shorebirds, winning four of six games and improving to 21-19 in the second half. The winning week keeps Fayetteville in the heat of the north division second half title race, currently sitting three games back of first place Carolina and a half game behind second place Fredericksburg. The next two series are critical for Fayetteville's title hopes, with seven games at home this week against Carolina followed by six on the road against Fredericksburg.

New Kids on the Block

Fayetteville's roster saw a massive overhaul ahead of last week's road series, adding nine new players to the roster. Five of the new players were position players from this year's MLB draft, and four were pitchers coming up from the Florida Complex League. Third round pick Ethan Frey out of LSU had a strong debut series, going 6-for-20 with five walks and four RBI. RHP Eurys Martich was effective on the mound, not allowing an earned run across two relief appearances and 5.2 total innings.

Huezo Stays Hot

Outfielder Anthony Huezo has been Fayetteville's most effective hitter since being added to the roster on July 29th. The 19-year-old leadoff hitter went 7-for-21 on the road with seven singles, three walks and four stolen bases. In his first 11 games, Huezo is slashing .415/.478/.561 with two homers, ten runs scored, nine RBI and four steals.

Howard Promoted to High-A

One of Fayetteville's top arms was promoted to High-A Asheville on Saturday. Dylan Howard earned the call up following a four-inning start on August 5th in which he allowed two earned runs in a no decision. The 9th rounder out of Radford won a Carolina League Pitcher of the Week award during his time in Fayetteville and pitched to a 3.45 ERA over eight appearances and six starts. He struck out 28 over 31.1 total innings and held opposing hitters to a .261 batting average.

Next Up

Fayetteville begins a critical seven-game series on Tuesday night hosting the first place Carolina Mudcats (Single-A, Milwaukee Brewers) in the third series between the two clubs this season. Fayetteville lost three of five games in the last meeting with Carolina. A doubleheader is scheduled for Wednesday night due to a postponement to the series finale back in July.







Carolina League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.