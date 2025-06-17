Mudcats Take Series Opener from Columbia

June 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jayden Dubanewicz pitched six shutout innings to help left the Carolina Mudcats past the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (36-26) opened the scoring in the second with a pair of extra base hits; Jose Anderson doubled to left to get things going and one batter later, scored on a Filippo Di Turi triple and an early 1-0 advantage.

In the third, Carolina added to the lead on a Braylon Payne triple and the Mudcats capped their scoring in the fourth when Jesus Made delivered an RBI single to plate Luis Lameda and give Carolina a 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Dubanewicz (W, 1-0) who allowed just one hit, struck out three and retired the final 10 batters he faced to earn his first win with the Mudcats.

Columbia (34-30) put a rally together in the ninth when Brennon McNair tripled home a pair to cut the lead to 3-2. That would be as close as the Fireflies would get as Anfremy Reyes (S, 2) closed the door, striking out Dionny Salon to preserve the 3-2 victory.

The series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium when Carolina gives the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-1, 4.09) while Columbia counters RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 5.40). First pitch is slated for 6:30 P.M.

