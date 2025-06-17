Torres Late Homer Lifts Crawdads Past Delmarva

June 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Marcos Torres

Hickory, NC - Marcos Torres capped a dramatic comeback for Hickory, slamming a two-run shot in the eighth to propel the Crawdads to a 6-4 win over Delmarva at LP Frans Stadium.

Delmarva jumped out early against the Crawdads, scoring all four of their runs in the first two innings. Yasmil Bucce proved why he is among a short list of highly regarded hitters in the Carolina League, collecting two hits and three RBI before many of the 1,447 fans got comfortable. The Shorebirds catcher homered in the first and singled home two runs in the second to give starter Chase Allsup a sizable lead.

For the 'Dads, offense was hard to come by early, as the team stranded nine runners in the first half of the contest, scoring three unearned runs along the way to trim the lead to 4-3.

Grant Cherry came on in the sixth and kept Delmarva off the board for the next three innings, allowing just two baserunners during his outing. The effort for Cherry kept things close and gave the Crawdads (32-31) a chance for late-game heroics.

Cherry got some help in the eighth inning as Hector Osorio robbed Joshua Liranzo of a home run with a leaping grab over the Mike Johnson Toyota sign in right field to keep the Delmarva lead at 4-3.

That play provided a spark for Hickory in their half of the eighth, as Esteban Mejia drew a walk against Shorebirds' reliever Simon Leandro with one out to bring Torres to the plate against Adrian Delgado.

Torres wasted no time, jumping on the Delgado delivery, driving the pitch beyond the wall in right to give Hickory its first lead of the night.

Later in the frame, Maxton Martin singled and scored on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 6-4.

William Privette tossed a perfect ninth to seal the win for Cherry, who moved his record to 2-2. Privette's save was his third, while Delgado suffered his first defeat of 2025, falling to 3-1.

Torres' homer was the big blow for the Crawdads on a six-hit night. Despite that, the club drew eight walks in the game, with the final free pass coming from Mejia, who was on-base at the time of Torres' game-winner.

Tomorrow, the Crawdads will play at 12:05pm, as Hickory looks to make it two straight against the Shorebirds (26-38).

