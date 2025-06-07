Reyes Twirls a Gem in Kannapolis' Fourth Shutout Win of Season Saturday

June 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers produced far from their best performance at the plate in Saturday's contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, but the pitching kept the Ballers in front, helping the cause in a, 4-0, win at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win and an Augusta loss on Saturday evening, the Cannon Ballers have restored the tie for first place in the Carolina League South division.

RHP Luis Reyes put together his best performance of the season Saturday, shutting out the Pelicans over seven wonderful innings, walking two and allowing four hits with four strikeouts. Reyes now becomes the first Cannon Baller to toss 6.1 or more shutout innings in a single game in 2025. Out of the bullpen, Kannapolis used just one arm in RHP Jonathan Clark, who notched a two-inning save with three strikeouts and a walk with a base hit.

Kannapolis struck first in the bottom of the second inning on a Javier Mogollon ground ball to the shortstop Yahil Melendez. The Pelicans infielder fumbled the ball attempting to play it, allowing Mogollon to reach on the error and Mikey Kane to cross the plate.

Grant Magill provided the biggest night of offense for the Cannon Ballers with two RBI base-hits. In the top of the third, the former Indiana State backstop drove in Lyle Miller-Green on an RBI single. Magill followed up his effort in the bottom of the fifth, doubling to right field to score Miller-Green again and put Kannapolis ahead, 3-0.

Caleb Bonemer provided offense despite no hits for the second night in a row, launching a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Ballers lead to, 4-0, which was too much for Myrtle Beach's efforts at the dish.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans square off for a sixth and final time this week on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with LHP Kaleb Sophy taking the mound for the Cannon Ballers as the starter.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.







Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.