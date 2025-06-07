Cannon Ballers Shut out Pelicans 4-0, Secure Series Split

June 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-0 on Saturday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Cannon Ballers (30-26) opened the scoring in the second when Javier Mogollon reached on a fielding error by Pelicans shortstop Yahil Melendez, scoring Mikey Kane for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Grant Magill singled to score Lyle Miller-Green, making it 2-0. Magill struck again in the fifth with a ground-rule double, scoring Miller-Green, to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the eighth, Caleb Bonemer's sacrifice fly scored Arnold Prado, finalizing the score at 4-0.

The Pelicans (20-34) struggled offensively, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving seven runners on base. They were held to five hits, with Cameron Sisneros going 2-for-4.

Kannapolis starter Luis Reyes (3-5) earned the win, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jonathan Clark secured the save, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach's Jostin Florentino (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and four walks. Dominic Hambley and Luis Martinez-Gomez allowed one unearned run over 3.1 innings in relief.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 1:30 E.T. on Sunday, June 8. LHP Hayden Frank (0-3, 8.29) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Kaleb Sophy (0-0, 1.76) for Kannapolis.







