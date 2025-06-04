Cannon Ballers Walk off Pelicans 3-2, Even Series

Myrtle Beach Pelicans third baseman Matt Halbach

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Pelicans (19-32) took the lead in the fourth when Matt Halbach singled to score Leonel Espinoza, and Owen Ayers scored on a forceout by Yahil Melendez, aided by a throwing error by Kannapolis second baseman Ryan Burrowes, making it 2-0.

The Cannon Ballers (28-25) got on the board in the seventh when Caleb Bonemer homered to left, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the ninth, Ryan Burrowes tied the game with a leadoff homer, and Miguel Santos delivered a walk-off single to score Nathan Archer, with Javier Mogollon and Ronny Hernandez on base, sealing the 3-2 win.

Myrtle Beach's Ethan Bell (0-1) took the loss and a blown save, allowing two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Kannapolis reliever Gabriel Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and one walk, despite hitting two batters.

Pelicans starter Will Frisch pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and five walks. Brayden Spears threw 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Kannapolis starter Seth Keener went 7.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Halbach led the Pelicans with an RBI single, going 1-for-3, while Espinoza went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Myrtle Beach went 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving four runners on base, while Kannapolis went 2-for-11, leaving 12.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 E.T. on Thursday, June 5. RHP Kevin Valdez (1-2, 3.73) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Grant Umberger (3-0, 2.45) for Kannapolis.

