Celebrate Fort Jackon Cadets at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tuesday, June 10, The Columbia Fireflies, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and WIS 10 are teaming up to celebrate recent graduates of Fort Jackson's basic training program.

This night is about more than just baseball, it's about thanking the men and women stationed in our community to protect our basic civil liberties. Prior to the game, we'll have a pre-game swearing- in ceremony and a live performance from the Fort Jackson Band to set the table for a night of celebrating our military neighbors.

Join us in giving back through ticket donations to soldiers who are stationed at Fort Jackson and their families.

Whether you're a season ticket member or a fan who's enjoyed a great night at Segra Park, your contribution will help ensure that this will be an incredible night of community and fun at the ballpark.

How to Donate:

Click https://checkout.square.site/buy/32IU5F3SHPJDA2QTRYMMWWTY to donate tickets directly. Every donated ticket will be distributed to a local soldier stationed at Fort Jackson and their family through Vet Tix and our military partners.

