Late Offense Gives Ajolotes First Win of Week over Myrtle Beach Wednesday

June 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Los Ajolotes de Kannapolis drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, completing a comeback effort to win, 3-2, over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, aided by losses from Augusta and Hickory Wednesday night, Kannapolis is now one game back of the GreenJackets for the lead in the Carolina League South division. Myrtle Beach now falls to 19-32, worst in the league with a .373 win percentage.

Wednesday's win took just two pitchers from Kannapolis, with RHP Seth Keener going a season-high seven innings to strike out nine, walk none, and allow five hits with two runs, one earned. Out of the bullpen, RHP Gabriel Rodriguez earned his first win of the season, tossing two no-hit innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

Matt Halbach began the scoring for the second game in a row with another RBI, driving in Leonel Espinoza to make it, 1-0, Myrtle Beach in the top of the fourth. Later in the inning, Yahil Melendez grounded a ball to short, where the defense tried to turn a double play. A throwing error from Ryan Burrowes allowed not only Melendez to reach, but Owen Ayers to score and put the Pelicans up, 2-0, after four.

Los Ajolotes struggled to find their footing at the plate, but Caleb Bonemer quickly turned the momentum to the home-side with his team-high fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh. Bonemer made contact at 105 miles-per-hour off the bat, lining the solo shot to make it, 2-1, after seven in favor of the visitors.

With their backs against the wall, Burrowes stepped to the dish in search of offense. On a 1-0 pitch, Burrowes launched a high fly ball into left field that just barely crept over the wall onto the berm to tie the game. Kannapolis had the tie game and the momentum, rallying with a Nathan Archer double to put a runner on, followed by back-to-back walks from Javier Mogollon and Ronny Hernandez to load the bases with two outs. In his first game back from injury, Miguel Santos drew a full count and slapped a grounder up the middle, scoring Archer and giving Kannapolis the win.

Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach do battle again in the third of six contests this week at Atrium Health Ballpark on Thursday night. LHP Grant Umberger is scheduled for the start on Pickleball Night in Kannapolis, with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m.

