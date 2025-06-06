Every Batter Reaches Base for Q's in 12-1 Win over Pelicans Thursday

June 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Q's tallied five runs in the bottom of the third inning, exploding for 12 runs on 15 hits in a, 12-1, victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis moves to 29-25, now tied with Augusta for the lead in the Carolina League South division. Myrtle Beach still is the only team yet to reach 20 wins on the season, falling to 19-33 with the defeat.

LHP Grant Umberger notched another unreal performance on the mound at home. The lefty struck out nine Pelicans over five innings of shutout baseball, walking none and allowing four hits. Umberger has now struck out 20 batters in his last 11 innings at home. Out of the bullpen, three arms combined for one run on three hits, with RHP Carlton Perkins tossing a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

George Wolkow started the night of offense for Kannapolis in the bottom of the second, launching his fifth home run of the season with a two-run blast to left field.

The bottom of the third materialized five runs for the home side, going ahead, 3-0, on a Grant Magill sacrifice fly. A few batters later, Lyle Miller-Green drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single. Miller-Green scored later in the frame on a delayed steal of home in counterpart with Ryan Burrowes. Nathan Archer got in on the fun in the bottom of the third, singling to center field to put Kannapolis ahead, 7-0, after three.

Myrtle Beach's only run in Thursday's contest came in the top of the seventh, with Angel Cepeda driving in Anderson Suriel on an RBI groundout, cutting the lead to, 7-1, for the home side.

Burrowes provided three RBI in the seventh and eighth with a sacrifice fly and a two-RBI single, respectively. Abraham Nunez drove in a run with an RBI double in the seventh, while Archer tallied his second RBI of the game on a sac fly to center, leaping Kannapolis ahead, 12-1, which proved to be too much for the visiting Pelicans.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi gets the start for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the fourth of six games this week with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks capping off the night for all fans to enjoy.

