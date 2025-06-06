Three Runs in Tenth Inning by Myrtle Beach Sinks Kannapolis in 5-3 Loss Friday

June 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers knotted the game in the bottom of the ninth to show some fight but ultimately fell at the hands of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a, 5-3, loss in 10 innings Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 29-26 on the season, one game behind Augusta for first place in the Carolina League South division. Myrtle Beach's win Friday marks their 20th of the season, becoming the last team in the league to hit the 20-win mark.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi tossed a sharp first three innings, but ran into trouble in his fourth frame, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. RHP Hale Sims followed in relief, tossing the longest relief outing of any Cannon Baller this season at 3.1 innings to shut out the Pelicans with two walks and three strikeouts. RHP Kevin Davis continued the fun with 1.2 shutout innings, but RHP Wardquelin Vasquez allowed three runs in 1.1 innings to cough up Kannapolis' chances of victory.

Myrtle Beach scored first in Friday's game, notching a pair in the top of the fourth on a Ty Southisene RBI single to center field, scoring Owen Ayers. Later in the frame, Christian Olivo walked with the bases loaded to put the Pelicans up, 2-0, after four.

Lyle Miller-Green launched his fourth home run of the season to put Kannapolis on the board in the bottom of the fifth, crushing a solo shot to center field to cut the Pelicans lead to, 2-1, after five.

After finding some chances but no results, the Ballers rallied in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game. George Wolkow's second hit of the night put him on base, with him scoring later in the inning on a Nathan Archer RBI single down the left-field line. Kannapolis had runners on, but failed to drive them in, forcing extras for the first time this week.

Alexey Lumpuy took second as the placed runner and Owen Ayers drew a walk, allowing Cameron Sisneros to the plate. The lefty-bat crushed his third hit of the game into the Towel City Terrace, putting Myrtle Beach in front, 5-2, after the top of the tenth.

With a three-run deficit, Kannapolis fought as best they could, scoring the placed runner with a Caleb Bonemer RBI groundout, but no further runs came around to score against the stellar arm of RHP Jackson Kirkpatrick.

Kannapolis will look to get to share of the series in game five of this week's six-game homestand against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Luis Reyes tabbed as the starter for the Cannon Ballers.

