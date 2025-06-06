Charleston Sweeps Doubleheader from Mudcats

June 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs swept a doubleheader from the Carolina Mudcats Friday night at Five County Stadium, winning game one 8-4 and claiming the nightcap 3-0.

GAME 1

Charleston (26-28) entered the fourth inning trailing by a run but turned the contest around against Mudcats reliever Bryan Rivera (L, 4-2) when Wooyeoul Shin connected for a grand slam over the wall in right field to put the RiverDogs in front 7-4.

That was more than enough support for Ryan Andrade (W, 4-2) who worked six innings allowing five hits, four runs and equaled his season high with seven strikeouts to earn the victory.

Carolina (34-18) took an early lead in the second inning scoring three times against Andrade thanks to a two-run double from Luis Lameda and an RBI single from Edgardo Ordonez to jump out 4-0 before Charleston rallied to take the lead.

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the sixth when Brailer Guerrero tripled to right centerfield to bring home Theo Gillen for the final margin of 8-4.

GAME 2

The Charleston RiverDogs (27-28) jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Wande Torres (L, 0-3) in the second inning when Narciso Polanco lobbed a two-out, two-run single to left field to give Charleston the lead.

That would be more than enough for Andrew Galan (W, 2-0) who was dominate on the mound for Charleston, working six shutout innings, striking out 10 batters and scattering three hits to lift the RiverDogs to victory.

Carolina (34-19) had their best scoring chance in the first inning when the Mudcats strung together back-to-back two out singles but could not manufacture a run.

Janzen Keisel (S, 1) worked a perfect ninth inning to preserve 3-0 shutout victory.

The series continues Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. RHP Chandler Welch (0-0, 5.63) will take the ball for Carolina while RHP Jose Urbina (2-1, 2.84) will oppose for Charleston.

