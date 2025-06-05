Mudcats and Charleston Postponed Thursday

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats have announced that tonight's contest against the Charleston RiverDogs has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The teams will now play a pair of seven inning games as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 6th. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:00 P.M. and the second game will follow approximately 40-minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M.

