RiverDogs, Mudcats Rained out Thursday
June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Zebulon, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Carolina Mudcats game scheduled for Thursday night at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 6, with game one scheduled for 5 p.m.
The RiverDogs return to Riley Park to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.
Check out the Charleston RiverDogs Statistics
