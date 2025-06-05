RiverDogs, Mudcats Rained out Thursday

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Zebulon, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Carolina Mudcats game scheduled for Thursday night at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 6, with game one scheduled for 5 p.m.

The RiverDogs return to Riley Park to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday.







