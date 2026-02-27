RiverDogs Unveil 2026 Single-Game Promotions Celebrating "Land of the Free, Home of the Fun" in Celebration of America's 250th Birthday

Charleston, SC - Stars, stripes and sizzling summer nights are on deck as the "Land of the Free, Home of the Fun" takes center stage at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in 2026 as baseball returns and America turns 250. The Charleston RiverDogs have announced a jam-packed single-game promotional schedule guaranteed to keep the good times barking throughout all 66 home games.

In addition to the team's revamped weekly promotional calendar, 2026 will feature the return of some of the team's most popular single-game promotions, alongside a lineup of brand-new theme nights making their debut at The Joe.

On top of returning fan favorites and new spectacles, the team is set for 10 giveaway games throughout the season, including a hot dog bucket hat (April 15), Chandler Simpson bobblehead (June 13) and RiverDogs Funko Pop (July 25).

Additionally, it's the 25th and final season for longtime RiverDogs PA announcer and emcee Ken Carrington. The team will honor Ken throughout the schedule with the same energy and zeal that he's brought to the Joe for the last two and a half decades. The RiverDogs will hold public address announcer tryouts throughout the season.

Save the date:

Opening Night - Thursday, April 2, 7:05 pm

Kick off a year of 'The Land of the Free, Home of the fun' with an Opening Day party as the RiverDogs host their in-state rival Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Arrive early to take in a patriotic player introduction ceremony to celebrate all things America and its National Pastime. The first 3,000 fans will take home a 2026 magnet schedule, thanks to Opening Night presenting sponsor REV Federal Credit Union. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, celebrating 150 years of Bud.

Charlie's Birthday Party - Sunday, April 19, 5:05 pm

The Lowcountry's favorite fun-loving dog is throwing a birthday bash and you're invited. Celebrate Charlie T. RiverDog's birthday at the Joe with Charlie and all his mascot friends! As a party favor, the first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a build-a-mascot Charlie Toy, thanks to Sunday presenting sponsor MUSC Health

Perros Santos Weekend - Thursday, April 30, Saturday May 2-Sunday May 3

Just ahead of the Cinco de Mayo holiday, the RiverDogs will celebrate Latin heritage all weekend long by hosting Los Perros Santos Weekend. As the team suits up in their Copa de la Diversión alternate identity (which translates to "the holy dogs"), there will be festivities for fans young and old off the field, in partnership with MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative. Thursday will be Noche de Cervezas, with plenty of tacos, tequila and Latin beats. Arrive early with the family on Saturday night to claim a Perros-themed youth backpack, for the first 1,000 kids 12 and under, and then visit with Dora the Explorer and Boots! Get the running shoes ready for the 4th annual Run Charlie Run 5K, presented by the Marino Family and benefitting the MUSC Health Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, on Sunday before a 5:05 pm first pitch.

Purr at the Park - Wednesday, May 13, 7:05 pm

Every Tuesday belongs to the Dogs at Riley Park, but for one night, the cats get to call the shots. Grab your carrier and favorite feline and head to the ballpark for the RiverDogs' first-ever Purr at the Park game. All kitties get in free with the purchase of a human ticket, and because it's a Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, you get 2 hot dogs for 50 cents, thanks to SC250

Blippi Day - Sunday, June 7, 5:05 pm

Bring the family to the ballpark to meet your favorite orange-and-blue explorer, Blippi, for a meet and greet and various activities throughout the game. He's excited to show you there's so much to learn about baseball, it'll make you want to shout!

Carolina Day - Sunday, June 28, 5:35 pm

In celebrating America's 250th birthday, you simply can't ignore the role of the Palmetto State in our nation's independence. The RiverDogs invite you to join them in recognizing the Battle of Sullivan's Island during the Revolutionary War with a patriotic party, complete with a post-game drone light show, featuring 400 LED drones.

Marvel Night - Saturday, July 25, 6:05 pm

Get ready for wall-crawling excitement, as your friendly neighborhood RiverDogs suit up in specialty Spiderman-themed jerseys for Marvel Night at The Joe. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Funko Pop Spiderman giveaway. Plan to stay until after the game, when all fans can embrace their inner spider by webbing the ballpark with Spidey spray.

Knights of the Diamond Table - Saturday, August 8, 6:05 pm

For a second straight season, the Joe will play host to Charleston's only Renaissance Fair. Throughout the eve, the two sides of the stadium shall be divided into rival factions, vying for glory through contests of skill and valor. King Charlie and Queen Chelsea have some royal plans up their sleeves, including turkey leg feasting and cabbage tossing.

Paw Patrol - Sunday, September 6

Paw Patrol is on a roll to the RiverDogs final regular season home game of the season! Join Chase, Marshall and Skye for photo ops and family fun. The RiverDogs will suit up in specialty Paw Patrol themed uniforms, which will be auctioned off following the game. Auction winners will have a meet and greet with the player or coach whose jersey they won.

Giveaway schedule:

April 2 - Magnet Schedule

April 3 - Red T-Shirt

April 15 - Hot Dog Bucket Hat

April 19 - Build-A-Charlie Toy

May 2 - Kids Backpack

June 13 - Chandler Simpson Bobblehead

July 18 - Hawaiian Shirt

July 25 - Funko Pop

September 5 - Perros Bobblehead







