Max Tanzer Named Voice of the RiverDogs

Published on March 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Max Tanzer has been named the new Voice of the Charleston RiverDogs and will serve as the team's broadcast and media relations manager.

Tanzer's voice has been heard calling baseball throughout the nation and the world, most recently with the Bradenton Marauders, the Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and with the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League.

No stranger to the Tampa Bay organization, Tanzer served as the Rays' broadcast intern for the 2024 season, assisting with production and research for the team's radio broadcast.

"I'm incredibly excited to join such a respected organization and become part of the Charleston community," Tanzer said. "The opportunity to return to the Rays family and share my passion for baseball here is truly special. I'm looking forward to connecting with our fans and contributing to the RiverDogs' tradition of excellence."

Tanzer will broadcast all 132 RiverDogs games, home and road, and can be heard via free audio stream on RiverDogs.com for every game, plus MiLB.tv and Bally Live for home games.

A 2023 graduate of Ithaca College, Tanzer succeeds Larry Larson, who recently accepted a similar role with the Peoria Chiefs (High-A, St. Louis Cardinals) after one season in the Lowcountry.

"We're happy to see Larry take the next step in his career," RiverDogs President and GM Dave Echols said. "Max's wealth of experience in the game and background in the Rays organization make him a great fit to continue our team's strong tradition in the broadcast booth. We're excited to welcome him to Charleston."

Tanzer will make his debut in the booth at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on April 2, when the RiverDogs open the season against in-state rival Myrtle Beach.







