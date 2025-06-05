Join the Ultimate Father's Day Celebration at Segra Park

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Join the Columbia Fireflies this Father's Day to celebrate Dad with a new tradition! This year, the Fireflies are hosting a classic car and motorcycle show in the parking lot in right field prior to first pitch. Dads can also play catch on the field pre-game and can enjoy their first drink on the Fireflies this Sunday, June 15.

Have a classic car to register? Registration is open! Cars and motorcycles from 2005 and earlier are eligible for the show. Load-in begins at 3 pm and halts at 3:30 in the right field lot. Then the show runs from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

At 5 pm, a celebrity judge will select a standout car and bike and a pair of runner ups who will be recognized on the field pre-game.

Fans can register their vehicle for the show.

The Classic Car and Motorcycle show is free for fans to visit prior to the game. Fans can purchase tickets for the game.

In addition to the pre-game festivities, it's also a Sunday Funday where kids can run the bases post-game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a post-game full-team autograph session after the game. It's also the final night of Copa de la Diversion weekend where the Fireflies become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. During the game, there will be live music from Latin Caravan and folk dancing from Luna Creciente.







