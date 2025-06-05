Pelicans Partner with Greg Olsen & the HEARTeast Yard

June 5, 2025

Myrtle Beach Pelicans







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are thrilled to announce a partnership with The HEARTest Yard for a special event, The HEARTest Yard Night, on Thursday, June 12 at Pelicans Ballpark. This exciting evening will feature a variety of activities to raise awareness and funds for The HEARTest Yard, a program under Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation, dedicated to supporting families of children with congenital heart disease in the Carolinas.

The Pelicans will wear unique jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off to benefit The HEARTest Yard. The auction will also include items signed by the Pelicans and a football autographed by former Carolina Panther and current NFL color commentator for FOX Sports Greg Olsen, who will make a special appearance at the event. Fans will have the opportunity to engage with Olsen and learn more about the foundation's mission to provide in-home nursing care and comprehensive medical services for pediatric cardiovascular patients.

"We are grateful to the Pelicans for giving us the opportunity to lift and celebrate the heart families in the Myrtle Beach community in such a special way! As The HEARTest Yard continues to grow, we feel humbled and honored to partner with groups like the Pelicans to share our mission and reach as many heart patients in need as we can. And the chance for these kids to see their stories on the jumbotron and the hearts on the players' jerseys, it means the world to them," said Molly Ansbro, Executive Director of The HEARTest Yard: The Greg Olsen Foundation.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular post-game drone show, followed by Kids Run the Bases, offering young fans a chance to take the field after the show. The HEARTest Yard Night promises to be a memorable event, combining baseball, community, and a meaningful cause.

"We're excited to welcome Greg Olsen and The HEARTest Yard to Pelicans Ballpark," said Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call. "This night wasn't originally on our promotional calendar, but after seeing Greg wear a Pelicans hat during several interviews we felt compelled to reach out and see how we could work together. The HEARTest Yard is an incredible cause and we're honored to be able to help share their message and provide a special night at the ballpark for some of the families they serve from our community."

For more information about The HEARTest Yard and its mission, visit The HEARTest Yard website.

Tickets for The HEARTest Yard Night and all 2025 Pelicans home games are on sale now. To purchase single-game tickets, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets. For season memberships or additional information, call 843-918-6000 or visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships.

About The HEARTest Yard: Established in 2013 by former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen and his wife Kara, The HEARTest Yard is the first and only family support and service program for pediatric cardiovascular patients and their families in the Carolinas. The HEARTest Yard, a program under Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation, supports families of children with congenital heart disease with in-home nursing care and comprehensive medical services at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC, and Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. The Foundation seeks to provide a happier, healthier future for heart kids.







