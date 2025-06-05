Fireflies Lose 18-2 to Hickory Crawdads

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies lost to the Hickory Crawdads 18-2 Thursday Night at L.P. Frans Stadium. It's the first time the Fireflies have allowed 18 or more runs in a single game since they lost to the Charleston RiverDogs 19-10 September 1, 2021.

Hickory jumped out with 14 unanswered runs, eight of which came off starter Jordan Woods over 3.2 innings. The Crawdads got four in the second inning and five in the fifth, which was highlighted by a Maxton Martin three-run double. The Crawdads added another three in the fifth before closing out the scoring with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Martin led the way with five RBI, but Marcos Torres had a four-hit game to keep the line moving for Hickory. Ben Hartl and Daniel Flames both recorded three hits in the game. The bottom third of the order for the Crawdads went 10-12 with nine runs and two RBI.

Columbia got on the board in the eighth inning. Dionmy Salon and Asbel Gonzalez singled aboard to set the table. After that, Jorge Hernandez singled to plate Salon. The run cut Hickory's lead to 14-1. After that, Derlin Figueroa lifted a sacrifice fly to score Gonzalez to make it 14-2.

The Crawdads added four more runs off Yimi Presinal in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 4.20 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Caden Scarborough (0-3, 4.01 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

