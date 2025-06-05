Cannon Ballers Erupt for 12 Runs, Down Pelicans 12-1

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 12-1 on Thursday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Cannon Ballers (29-25) struck first in the second when George Wolkow homered to left, scoring Mikey Kane, for a 2-0 lead. They erupted for five runs in the third, with Grant Magill's sacrifice fly scoring Abraham Nunez, Lyle Miller-Green's single scoring Javier Mogollon and Wolkow, and Nathan Archer's single scoring Ryan Burrowes after a stolen base and a throwing error by Pelicans second baseman Christian Olivo, making it 7-0.

Kannapolis added two runs in the seventh via Burrowes' sacrifice fly scoring Wolkow and Nunez's double scoring Archer. They piled on three more in the eighth, with Burrowes' single scoring Magill and Wolkow, and Archer's sacrifice fly scoring Miller-Green, finalizing the score at 12-1.

The Pelicans (19-33) scored their lone run in the seventh when Angel Cepeda grounded out to score Anderson Suriel. They went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base.

Kannapolis starter Grant Umberger (4-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Myrtle Beach's Kevin Valdez (1-3) took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and four walks. Landon Ginn allowed five runs over 2.0 innings in relief.

Kannapolis' Ryan Burrowes led the offense, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Wolkow went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs, and four runs scored. For the Pelicans, Leonel Espinoza went 2-for-4, and Eriandys Ramon went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 E.T. on Friday, June 6. RHP Alfredo Romero (1-2, 5.12) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Justin Sinibaldi (2-2, 5.68) for Kannapolis.







