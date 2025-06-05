Fredericksburg Tops Delmarva for a Second Straight Night

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-33) suffered their second consecutive defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (23-30) on Thursday, falling 5-4.

The Shorebirds fell behind early as the Fred Nats scored twice in the first inning on an RBI triple by Jorgelys Mota and a sacrifice fly by Nate Rombach, making it 2-0 Fredericksburg after one inning.

After four scoreless innings from Fredericksburg starter Angel Roman, the Shorebirds finally broke through by scoring four times in the fifth inning with four two-out hits. It began with Colin Tuft, who drove in two runs with a single as Edrei Campos and Raylin Ramos crossed the plate. Edwin Amparo brought Tuft home with a ground ball that led to an error, giving Delmarva a 3-2 lead. Elis Cuevas capped the inning with an RBI double, bringing Amparo home from first base and putting the Shorebirds ahead 4-2.

Fredericksburg recaptured the lead by scoring three times in the sixth, with a two-run single from Yoander Rivero tying the game. Luke Dickerson delivered a two-out RBI single, putting the Fred Nats back on top at 5-4.

Delmarva's offense was unable to rally in the later innings as they were shut out by the Fred Nats' bullpen, led by Merritt Beeker, who threw three scoreless innings, while Robert Cranz blanked the Shorebirds in the ninth, giving Fredericksburg their second straight win, topping Delmarva 5-4.

Merritt Beeker (1-2) was the winning pitcher in relief, while Simon Leandro (2-2) took the loss for Delmarva. Robert Cranz (4) earned the save for the second consecutive night.

The Shorebirds try to even the series on Friday, with Chipper Menard taking the mound against Davian Garcia for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







