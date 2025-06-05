Marte Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that Yunior Marte has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for May 2025. Marte joins Asbel Gonzalez who won the Carolina League Player of the Month in April as a monthly award winner this year. He is the first Fireflies player to win the Pitcher of the Month Award since Steven Zobac won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month in April 2023.

During May, Marte led the Carolina League with a 0.71 ERA in 25.1 innings of work. The Dominican Republic native was also among the league leaders in opposing average (2nd, .170), WHIP (3rd, 0.91), strikeouts (8th, 26) and wins (3rd, 3). Two of the righty's five outings were quality starts. The month pushed Marte to a team-best 2.61 ERA over 51.2 innings in his first 11 starts with Columbia in 2025.

The Royals signed Marte as an International Free Agent June 2, 2022. Marte leads the Fireflies with three quality starts this year and the club is 8-3 across his 11 outings in 2025.

