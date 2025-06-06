FredNats Quieted in 2-1 Loss on Frogs Friday

June 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (23-31) notched just four hits in a 2-1 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds (22-33), squandering a chance to win for the first time as the Fredericksburg Frogs alter-ego.

After taking a 2-1 series lead Thursday, the FredNats jumped on the board first Friday. Against Delmarva's starter Chipper Menard, the Nationals tallied consecutive doubles to start the third inning and take a 1-0 lead. On back-to-back pitches, Yoander Rivero and Cristhian Vaquero turned two-baggers just inside the third base bag and down the left field line for the first two FredNat hits of the game.

Davian Garcia, Fredericksburg's starter, got to pitch with a lead and worked well through his first four innings. However, the fifth inning turned sour for the righty, who couldn't dance through the damage. Garcia walked Luis Guevara with one out, a flare fell for a hit in right field and Brylan Tavera smoked a single past third to tie the game.

An inning later, the Shorebirds rode the wave into the lead. Delmarva scored against reliever Ryan Minckler on a sacrifice fly from Guevara, who knocked in Collin Tuft.

The FredNats needed just one run in response against Yeiber Cartaya, but never found it. The Delmarva reliever dominated across 6.1 IP, allowing only three baserunners and striking out eight out of the bullpen. He entered to finish the third inning and coasted all the way through the ninth, striking out five of the final seven he faced.

Cartaya (1-3) got the win, as Minckler (1-4) got the loss. With the series even at 2-2, the FredNats give the ball to Bryan Polanco (3-4, 3.55) on Saturday and a 7:05 start.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.