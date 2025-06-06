Pelicans Outlast Cannon Ballers 5-3 in 10-Inning Thriller

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-3 in 10 innings on Friday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Pelicans (20-33) took the lead in the fourth when Ty Southisene singled to score Owen Ayers, and Christian Olivo walked to score Cameron Sisneros, making it 2-0.

The Cannon Ballers (29-26) responded in the fifth with a solo homer by Lyle Miller-Green, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The game remained tight until the ninth, when Nathan Archer's single scored George Wolkow, tying the score at 2-2.

In the top of the 10th, Sisneros launched a three-run homer, scoring Alexey Lumpuy and Ayers, to give Myrtle Beach a 5-2 lead.

Kannapolis answered in the bottom half when Caleb Bonemer grounded out to score Abraham Nunez, but Jackson Kirkpatrick (3-0) closed out the game, allowing one unearned run in 2.0 innings for the win.

Wardquelin Vasquez (2-2) took the loss for Kannapolis, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit over 1.1 innings.

Pelicans starter Alfredo Romero pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Cole Reynolds and Kirkpatrick combined for 5.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned).

Sisneros led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, and three RBIs, while Southisene added an RBI single.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 E.T. on Saturday, June 7. RHP JP Wheat (2-2, 4.09) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luis Reyes (2-5, 6.98) for Kannapolis.

