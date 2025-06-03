Pelicans Power Past Cannon Ballers in Series Opener

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-1 on Tuesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Pelicans (19-31) broke through in the fourth when Matt Halbach homered to left, scoring Owen Ayers, to take a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach added a run in the fifth when Jose Escobar grounded into a double play, scoring Alexey Lumpuy, making it 3-0.

In the seventh, Lumpuy homered to right, and a wild pitch by Joseph Yabbour scored Escobar, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Cannon Ballers (27-25) got on the board in the eighth when Ronny Hernandez doubled to score Caleb Bonemer, cutting the deficit to 5-1. They went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base.

Myrtle Beach's Yenrri Rojas (1-1) earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Dominic Hambley and Luis Martinez-Gomez combined for 4.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Kannapolis starter Ricardo Brizuela (0-4) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, while Lumpuy went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and two runs scored. Ty Southisene went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 E.T. on Wednesday, June 4. RHP Will Frisch (0-4, 6.18) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Seth Keener (1-1, 6.91) for Kannapolis.

