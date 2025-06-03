Novas Homers Again in 10-1 Loss

June 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Josi Novas with a big swing for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Josi Novas with a big swing for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

HICKORY, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies opened their road trip with a 10-1 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at L.P Frans Stadium Tuesday night.

The Crawdads jumped out of the gate. Hickory had three-straight hits to start the game including a homer from Chandler Pollard. The Crawdads ended up tallying four runs off four hits and a walk before the start of the second inning.

Josi Novas hammered his eighth homer of the year in the top of the second to get Columbia on the board. The round-tripper cut Hickory's lead to 4-1. The righty became the fourth Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this year. He joined Brennon McNair, Derlin Figueroa and Ramon Ramirez who have also accomplished the task in 2025.

Hickory's bats weren't done there. The Crawdads scored two more in the fifth off a pair of fielder's choices. Marcos Torres added a two-run double in the seventh to advance Hickory's lead to 8-1.

The Crawdads scored the final runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth off a Maxton Martin two bagger that scored Hector Osario Chandler Pollard.

The Fireflies continue their series tomorrow night at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.64 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Enrique Segura (1-3, 4.35 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.