Offense Fails to Rally in Kannapolis' 5-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach Tuesday

June 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - OF George Wolkow notched a three-hit night in Tuesday's series opener, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers failed to piece together their offense, falling, 5-1, to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Cannon Ballers fall to 27-25, still two games behind the division-leading Augusta GreenJackets, who fell in extra innings Tuesday against Fayetteville. Myrtle Beach remains in the basement of the league despite the win, notching their league-low 19th win of 2025.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela turned in a decent night with four strikeouts on the night but allowed three runs on six hits in five innings of work. The righty walked just one batter in the game, with the Pelicans only notching three walks in Tuesday's contest. Out of the bullpen, RHPs Wardquelin Vasquez, Pierce George and Blake Shepardson tossed shutout frames, while RHP Joseph Yabbour ran into a difficult seventh inning with two runs allowed on two hits.

Matt Halbach put the Pelicans on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, launching his second home run of the season to push Myrtle Beach to a, 2-0, lead.

In the top of the fifth, another run crossed for the visitors on a ground-ball double play with a runner on third. Jose Escobar's groundball scored Alexey Lumpuy to make it a, 3-0, advantage for the Pelicans.

Lumpuy and Escobar tallied runs of their own in the top of the seventh with a home run and a run on a wild pitch, respectively. The pair of scores extended Myrtle Beach's lead to, 5-0, after seven innings.

Ronny Hernandez tallied the only run of the game for Kannapolis in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Caleb Bonemer from first on an RBI double to make it, 5-1, in favor of the visitors. The Ballers failed to rally for more than the one run, falling for the fourth consecutive game.

RHP Seth Keener gets the start for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the second of six games this week with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with the Ballers wearing their Copa de la Diversion identity, the Ajolotes de Kannapolis, for the second time at home this season.

