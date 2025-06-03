Mudcats Blast Charleston in Series Opener

June 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats limited the Charleston RiverDogs to five hits as they won their fifth straight game with a 10-0 victory on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (34-16) opened the scoring in the third inning when Eric Bitonti clubbed a two-run home run to centerfield for a 2-0 lead. It marked the third consecutive game with a home run for Bitonti and his fifth longball in the last three contests.

The Mudcats added to their lead with three runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Jesus Made and a two-run double from Braylon Payne for a 5-0 advantage.

After adding a run in the fifth, the Mudcats piled on with four more runs crossing in the seventh, highlighted by a Luis Pena triple and the 10-0 lead.

Charleston (24-28) managed just only five hits against three Mudcats pitchers as Bjorn Johnson (W, 5-1) worked 2.1 innings out of the bullpen to tie for the team in wins.

The series continues Wednesday at Five County Stadium with RHP Jack Hostetler (1-0, 1.13) getting the ball for Carolina and RHP Trevor Harrison (4-2, 3.38) providing the opposition for Charleston. First pitch is slated for 6:30 P.M.

