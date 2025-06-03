Too Little, Too Late for FredNats in 5-3 Loss to Delmarva

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (21-30) scored two runs in the ninth inning against the Delmarva Shorebirds (21-31), but couldn't muster enough offense and lost 5-3 on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats took the game's first lead in the second inning off of Delmarva's starter, Evan Yates. Sam Petersen, in his first game off of the injured list, smoked a ground rule double to start the inning and later scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Nick Peoples. Early on, it was 1-0 FredNats.

Alexander Meckley got the ball in his tenth start of the season and was nails early on. He faced the minimum in the first two innings and struck out three. After allowing an unearned run in the third, he worked into the fifth inning, where things fell apart for the righty. Meckley allowed a single and a walk, loading the bases with one out for the Shorebirds' most dangerous bat, Yasmil Bucce. The two-hitter proceeded to guide a ground ball single through the right side to score two runs and make it 3-1 Delmarva. Another run scored in the inning and it was 4-1.

The FredNat bats went dormant after their run in the second inning and didn't wake up again until the ninth. Down 5-1, the first three FredNats logged base hits, matching the team's total from the first eight innings. Kevin Bazzell singled, Peoples doubled and both scored on a two-RBI triple from Randal Diaz. Now down just 5-3, the FredNats brought the tying run to the plate, but Carlos Tavares, Cristhian Vaquero and Luke Dickerson all struck out to finish the game.

Ben Vespi (1-0) got the win in relief, as Meckley (2-5) got the loss and Bryan Bautista (2) saved the game. In game two on Wednesday, the FredNats hand the ball to Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-1, 3.54), looking to break a four-game losing streak in a 6:35 start.







