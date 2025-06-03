Pollard Pounds, Agreda Astounds, Crawdads Win 10-1

June 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - Ismael Agreda earned his second win of the season with a stellar pitching performance that set the tone on Tuesday night, as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 10-1 at LP Frans Stadium.

Agreda tossed five innings and dominated things for the Crawdads, as the right-hander scattered four hits, surrendered a single run and struck out eight Columbia batters to Hickory's fifth game in six outings.

Chandler Pollard opened the scoring for Hickory, launching his first homer of the season beyond the left-field wall to jump start a four-run opening frame. Maxton Martin, Antonis Macias and Rafe Perich would collect doubles in the first inning to offer Agreda more than enough support in the series opener.

Pollard and Martin paced the Crawdads offense with three knocks each on the evening, as the Crawdads reached double figures in hits for the second consecutive contest. Martin's three doubles give him 16 on the season, which leads the Carolina league.

Columbia (26-26) was led by Josi Novas who had a pair of extra-base hits on the night, plating the lone run for the Fireflies with his eighth homer of 2025.

The Crawdads (27-24), winners of seven of their last nine games, will send Enrique Segura to the hill tomorrow night at 7pm.

