Shorebirds Top Nationals in Series Opener

June 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-31) opened their series on the road against the Fredericksburg Nationals (21-30) with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Fred Nats scored their first run with an RBI groundout from Nick Peoples, bringing Sam Peterson home from third base to make it 1-0 in favor of Fredericksburg.

Delmarva responded in the third inning with an RBI single from Edrei Campos, bringing Alfredo Velasquez home from second base to tie the score at one.

Yasmil Bucce put the Shorebirds ahead with a two-run single in the fifth inning while the bases were loaded. Moments later, Braylin Tavera scored on a balk, extending Delmarva's lead to 4-1.

Evan Yates delivered another impressive performance on the mound, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits, and recording three strikeouts.

Ben Vespi followed him and matched his career high by pitching three innings, giving up no runs while striking out four.

The Shorebirds added an extra insurance run in the top of the eighth on a squeeze bunt by Maikol Hernandez, scoring Cole Urman from third to make it a 5-1 game.

Fredericksburg made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth, starting the frame with three consecutive hits, including a two-run triple by Randal Diaz that cut Delmarva's lead in half to 5-3. However, Luis Beltran and Bryan Bautista combined to strike out the next three Fredericksburg batters, all on just three pitches, securing a 5-3 victory in the series opener.

Ben Vespi (1-0) earned his first professional win while Bryan Bautista (2) notched the save by recording the final out. Starting pitcher Alexander Meckley was saddled with the loss for Fredericksburg.

Delmarva looks to make it two wins in a row against the Nationals on Wednesday, with Michael Caldon drawing the start against Yoel Tejeda Jr. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.







