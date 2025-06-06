Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Hickory 6.6

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at L.P Frans Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 6.75 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Caden Scarborough (0-3, 4.01 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES LOSE 18-2 TO HICKORY CRAWDADS: The Fireflies lost to the Hickory Crawdads 18-2 Thursday Night at L.P. Frans Stadium. It's the first time the Fireflies have allowed 18 or more runs in a single game since they lost to the Charleston RiverDogs 19-10 September 1, 2021. Hickory jumped out with 14 unanswered runs, eight of which came off starter Jordan Woods over 3.2 innings. The Crawdads got four in the second inning and five in the fifth, which was highlighted by a Maxton Martin three-run double. The Crawdads added another three in the fifth before closing out the scoring with a pair of runs in the seventh. Martin led the way with five RBI, but Marcos Torres had a four-hit game to keep the line moving for Hickory. Ben Hartl and Daniel Flames both recorded three hits in the game. The bottom third of the order for the Crawdads went 10-12 with nine runs and two RBI.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday night, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (6th, 2.83), strikeouts (4th, 45), innings pitched (1st, 47.2), opposing average (4th, .200) and WHIP (4th, 1.05). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace. Thursday he was awarded the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Award for May. Marte began the month on a 15.1 innings scoreless stretch and paced the circuit in ERA over the course of May.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Ramon Ramirez is second in the Carolina League with nine homers and leads the pack with 39 RBI. He is also third in runs scored with 35. The backstop ended a 14-game on-base streak in game one of Saturday's doubleheader. It was the Fireflies longest on-base streak of the 2025 season and the longest since Callan Moss reached safely in 22-consecutive games in 2024.

KEEPING TABS: The Fireflies are two games back of the Augusta GreenJackets with 12 games remaining in the first half. The Fireflies play six against Hickory and Kannapolis and three at Carolina to end the half.

STRONG START: Among the 15 teen pitchers in the Carolina League, lefty David Shields has the second-lowest ERA (1.84) after his first four starts. He has the highest K% in the group (32.1%), is tied for the lowest opposing batting average (.154), has the lowest WHIP (0.82) and the second-lowest BB% (7.3%). Shields has spun 14.2 innings across his first four starts in the Carolina League to a tune of a 1.84 ERA.

IT'S JUST LIKE MAGIC: Thursday, Left-handed Reliever Dash Albus allowed his first earned run since April. In 10 appearances starting May 2, Albus has worked 12 frames with nine strikeouts. The Texas native has a 1.00 WHIP on the run and has held opponents to a .200 average. During the stretch, Albus is 2-0 and is 3-3 in save opportunities.

NO PLACE LIKE SEGRA PARK: Tuesday, Josi Novas launched his eighth homer of the season at L.P Frans Stadium. It was his first away from Segra Park. The homer also made him the fourth Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this season. Novas is batting .273 at Segra Park this season and he has the second-highest OPS (.883) on the team at home in 2025. Derlin Figueroa leads the pack with a home OPS of .955.







