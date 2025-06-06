Fireflies Quell Late Rally, Win 5-4

HICKORY, N.C. - The Fireflies held on late, behind two RBI from Brennon McNair and Gabriel Silva to beat Hickory 5-4 Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the second inning. Angel Acosta started the frame with a base knock and then Milo Rushford drew a walk to set the table. After Stone Russell sacrificed both runners into scoring position, Jorge Hernandez drew a walk to load the bases. Brennon McNair poked a single through the middle to plate Acosta and Rushford to break the scoreless tie. After that, a double steal and a throwing error from catcher Ben Hartl allowed Hernandez to come around ot give Columbia a 3-0 lead heading to the home half of the second.

Hickory had three hits in the bottom of the third to set the table. Rafe Perich lined a single to right to get Hickory on the board. After that, Yeremy Cabrera grounded out to plate Maxton Martin to get the Crawdads within one.

Brennon McNair led the fifth of with a double. After that, Gabriel Silva smashed his first homer of the season to push Columbia's lead to 5-2.

Yeri Perez started things out for Columbia on the bump. The righty, set a new season-high. He tossed three innings and allowed a pair of runs before getting the ball to the bullpen. Mason Miller was the first arm out of the pen. He worked two frames and allowed a single run. Then Augusto Mendieta (W, 1-0) spun two scoreless innings with four punchouts to get the game to the eighth inning.

Fraynel Nova (S, 2) worked a scoreless eighth inning. In the ninth Maxton Martin hit a one out solo homer, before Nova set down the side to earn his second save of the season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium at 5 pm. LHP David Shields (1-1, 1.84 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with LHP Mason Miller (1-2, 4.06 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

