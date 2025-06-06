Shorebirds Edge Frad Nats by One to Even Series

June 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-33) evened the series against the Fredericksburg Nationals (23-31) with a narrow, 2-1 win on Friday night.

The Fred Nats opened the scoring in the third inning with back-to-back doubles by Yoander Rivero and Christhian Vaquero, taking a 1-0 lead.

Delmarva tied the game in the top of the fifth with a two-out, two-strike single by Braylin Tavera, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the sixth inning, the Shorebirds took their first lead on a sacrifice fly by Luis Guevara, with Colin Tuft just beating the throw home from Christhian Vaquero to put Delmarva ahead 2-1.

The rest of the game was in the hands of pitcher Yeiber Cartaya. The right-hander went on to deliver the best outing of his career, tossing a personal-best 6.1 innings, striking out a season-high eight batters. He carried the Shorebirds to the finish line by keeping the Fred Nats off the board to preserve a 2-1 victory.

Yeiber Cartaya (1-3) earned his first win of the season, while reliever Ryan Minckler (1-4) took the loss for Fredericksburg.

Delmarva aims for the series lead on Saturday with Jacob Cravey on the mound against Bryan Polanco for the Fred Nats. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.