Charleston Downs Mudcats in Extra Innings

June 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scored three runs in the top of the 13th inning and held on in the bottom half of the frame to defeat the Carolina Mudcats 8-5 on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Charleston (25-28) put a pair of runners on base with two outs against Jack Seppings (L, 1-1) and were able to break the tie when Nathan Flewelling flared a two-run single to right field for a 7-5 lead.

One batter later, Angel Mateo doubled for the second time in the game, giving Charleston an 8-5 advantage.

Carolina (34-17) fought back in the bottom of the 13th inning against Jonathan Russell (W, 1-0), as the Mudcats loaded the bases to bring the winning run to the plate but Yannic Walther struck out on a fastball to end the game and the RiverDogs held on for an 8-5 victory.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. The Mudcats give the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 2.45) while the RiverDogs will counter with RHP Ryan Andrade (3-2, 2.60).

