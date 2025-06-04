Delmarva's Offense Silenced in Loss to Fredericksburg
June 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-32) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (22-30) on Wednesday by a final of 3-1.
After a scoreless first two frames, Luke Dickerson put the Fred Nats on the board with a solo home run, making it 1-0 Fredericksburg.
Delmarva reached into their bag of tricks to respond in the fourth, executing a first-and-third steal attempt that successfully brought Raylin Ramos home from third base, tying the game at one apiece.
Michael Caldon kept the game tied by pitching five innings, matching his longest outing of the season while allowing only two hits.
In the sixth inning, the Nationals regained the lead by scoring twice on a sacrifice fly by Roismar Quintana and an RBI groundout by Kevin Bazzel, putting Delmarva behind 3-1.
Fredericksburg's pitching staff prevented the Shorebirds from mounting a comeback late in the game, led by their starter Yoel Tejeda Jr., who threw seven innings of one-run baseball. Merrick Baldo and Robert Cranz combined to shut out Delmarva in the final two frames, handing them a 3-1 loss.
Yoel Tejeda Jr. (2-1) earned the win for Fredericksburg with Jack Crowder (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. Robert Cranz (3) was awarded the save.
The series continues on Thursday as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Angel Roman for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.
