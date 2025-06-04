Crawdads Fall 6-2 in Extras

June 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads pitcher Jake Jekielek

Hickory, NC - Enrique Segura was stellar tonight for the Hickory Crawdads. The right-hander from the Dominican Republic pitched six quality innings, striking out seven while allowing just one run on two hits.

However, it was not enough as the Hickory Crawdads lost a ninth inning lead and surrendered four runs in the tenth to fall to Columbia 6-2 at LP Frans Stadium on Wednesday night.

A club that has seen noticeable improvement at the plate lately was simply unable to build momentum against the Royals Class A affiliate. Hickory managed five hits in the contest and went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The Fireflies did enough when it counted to even the six-game series at one apiece.

Milo Rushford collected two of the five hits on the night for Columbia (26-25), with the second base hit being the decisive shot in what capped the four-run outburst.

Julio Rosario earned the win for Columbia to level his record at 2-2 on the season. William Privette was saddled with the loss, moving his record to an identical 2-2 mark on the campaign.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads (27-25) remain 1.5 games back of the Augusta Green Jackets in the Carolina League South Division's first-half race. Kannapolis defeated Myrtle Beach in walk-off fashion, leapfrogging the 'Dads for second place, one full game back of Augusta.

The Crawdads return to action tomorrow at 7pm, facing off against Columbia's Jordan Woods.

