Fireflies Plate Four in Extras to Win 6-2

HICKORY, N.C. - The Fireflies eked out a late rally behind a four-run tenth to beat the Hickory Crawdads 6-2 at L.P. Frans Stadium Wednesday night.

Columbia hopped on quickly in the top of the tenth inning. With Angel Acosta placed on second base, Gabriel Silva laid down a sacrifice bunt. The reliver William Privette heaved the ball passed the first baseman Pablo Guerrero to allow Acosta to come around and score. On the play Silva advanced to second and was replaced by pinch runner Giullianno Allende.

After that, Henry Ramos drew a walk and Jorge Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch plated Allende to push Columbia's lead to 4-2 and then Milo Rushford laced a single down the left side to score Ramos and Hernandez to push Columbia's advantage to 6-2.

Julio Rosario (W, 2-2) worked a scoreless ninth and tenth innings to earn his second win of 2025. He punched out a pair and didn't allow a hit Wednesday night.

The Fireflies rallied in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Derlin Figueroa started things off with a one out walk. After that, Josi Novas and Milo Rushford hit back-to-back bloop singles to load the bases with one out. Stone Russell tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice fly to shallow center that allowed Figueroa to come around to score.

Angel Acosta tied the game for Columbia in the top of the fifth. Columbia's second baseman pulled his first homer of 2025 beyond the right field wall to tie the game 1-1.

After that, the Crawdads were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the seventh. After Beycker Barroso reached on a throwing error from Fireflies third baseman Derlin Figueroa, Maxton Martin lined a two out double to left-center to push the Crawdads in front 2-1.

Hickory got on the board first. In the third inning, Chandler Pollard slapped a lead-off single, stole second and advanced to third on a flyout to set the table. After that Antonis Macias reached on a fielder's choice to score Pollard and break the scoreless tie.

Yunior Marte allowed one run over four innings before handing the ball off to the Fireflies bullpen. Henson Leal spun two scoreless innings to keep the Fireflies close. After that, Dennis Colleran worked two innings and only allowed a single unearned run to take the game to the ninth inning.

Enrique Segura pitched six two-hit innings in the start for Hickory. He fanned seven Fireflies batters and allowed one run in the quality start. Luke Savage didn't allow a hit in two innings before William Privette came out for the save in the ninth. The reliever couldn't get the job done and has earned both of his losses against the Columbia Fireflies this year.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at L.P Frans Stadium at 7 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-2, 4.80 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Hickory has yet to announce their starter for the game.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

