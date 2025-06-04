Lynchburg Pulls out Low-Scoring Affair with Sox 2-1

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (21-30) dropped game two of their six-game set with the Lynchburg Hillcats (32-21), falling 2-1 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After a combined 11 runs and 17 hits in Tuesday's opener, Wednesday flipped the script entirely, just three total runs and seven hits between the two clubs in a true pitcher's duel.

Lynchburg was the first to strike, capitalizing on some early wildness in the second inning. Bennett Thompson drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a flyout, and scored on yet another wild pitch to give the Hillcats a 1-0 lead without the benefit of a hit.

Neither team recorded a hit until the bottom of the fourth, when Starlyn Nunez broke up the collective silence. After Kleyver Salazar reached base, Nunez slapped the first pitch he saw into center field to bring Salazar home and tie the game at 1-1.

The tie would be short-lived, as Lynchburg responded in the sixth. Welbyn Francisca doubled off Salem starter Steven Brooks, prompting manager Ozzie Chavez to call to the bullpen for right-hander Griffin Kilander. Kilander struggled to find the strike zone, throwing eight of his first nine pitches for balls and eventually walking the bases loaded. Jeffrey Mercedes then put a weak grounder in play, but it was enough to score Francisca and push the Hillcats back in front, 2-1.

From there, the Lynchburg bullpen took control. The Hillcats' relievers combined for 4.1 innings of three-hit, scoreless baseball while striking out three. Xavier Martinez earned the win after tossing 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. Conner Whittaker notched his second save of the season, facing the minimum over the final two innings and needing just 19 pitches to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, the Salem bullpen shined once again. Kilander and Nathanael Cruz teamed up for 3.2 hitless innings, combining for four strikeouts and keeping the Sox within striking distance. As a staff, the Red Sox held Lynchburg to 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, extending the Hillcats' drought to 0-for-19 hitting runners in scoring position with in the series.

Defensively, Kleyver Salazar was a bright spot behind the plate. The Salem backstop caught three of six Lynchburg runners attempting to steal - no small feat against a team that leads all of professional baseball in stolen bases.

Steven Brooks was tagged with the loss despite a solid outing, going 5.1 innings (a new career high) while allowing just two runs on two hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

The two teams continue the Battle of 460 on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. from Carilion Clinic Field. It'll be another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, as well as Country Night. Luis Cohen is set to take the mound for Salem in game three of the series.







