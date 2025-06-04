Tejeda Jr. Covers Seven Innings in 3-1 FredNat Win

June 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (22-30) got seven dominant innings from their starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. en route to a 3-1 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (21-32).

Tejeda took the ball at Virginia Credit Union Stadium for his tenth start of the season Wednesday and it was apparent from the beginning that he had his A+ stuff. The tall righty faced the minimum in the first inning, picking up his first strikeout of the day on a painted splitter in a 3-2 count to Yasmil Bucce. In the second, he started the frame with a strikeout on his splitter and cruised through a scoreless frame.

In the third inning, Tejeda's offense got his back for the first time. Luke Dickerson stepped up with two outs against Michael Caldon and jolted a line drive over the left-center field fence for a solo home run, his second of the year and first at home as a FredNat. The laser-show long ball left the yard in a hurry for a 1-0 Fredericksburg lead.

In response, Delmarva scored its lone run of the night on a double steal, with Raylin Ramos sliding into home and knocking the ball out of Kevin Bazzell's hands to tie the game 1-1. Tejeda kept it at one run with another strikeout and stranded a runner at second.

From there, he was unstoppable. Tejeda proceeded to face just one batter over the minimum the rest of the way, striking out another two. He finished his night with a career-high seven innings pitched, the longest start by any FredNat this season, and allowed just one run with five strikeouts.

He left in line for the win, because his offense sprang back to life in the sixth. Nate Rombach tagged a double off the wall in left field and Sam Petersen dunked a single down into center. After Petersen stole second, the FredNats brought in both runners without needing a hit. Roismar Quintana soared a sacrifice fly to right field and Kevin Bazzell cued a ball to first base for an RBI.

Two scoreless innings from the FredNat bullpen later, the FredNats secured their first win of June and of the series. Tejeda (2-1) did get the well-deserved win, Jack Crowder (0-2) got the loss in relief and Robert Cranz picked up his third save of the season.

With the series knotted up 1-1, the FredNats send Angel Roman (1-4, 10.13) out in game three Thursday, a 6:35 start.







