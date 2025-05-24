Red Sox Plate Late Run to Complete Comeback and Beat Delmarva 4-3

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (19-24) returned to the win column in comeback fashion Saturday night, defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds (17-27) by a final score of 4-3 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The tightly contested matchup was a stark contrast to Friday's 12-inning marathon, as Salem completed the win in just two hours and 23 minutes.

The game featured a significant milestone for the Red Sox organization, with right-hander Noah Song, on a rehab assignment with Salem, making his first professional appearance at a non-rookie ball level in 622 days. The 27-year-old, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and a stint in the United States Navy, looked sharp in his one-inning rehab outing. He threw 12 pitches, recorded two strikeouts, and induced a groundout to complete a scoreless first inning, showing promise in his return.

From there, Luis Cohen took over on the mound and gave the Sox a solid middle-inning effort. The righty worked five innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, and tallying four strikeouts. He kept the Shorebirds within reach and gave his team the chance to mount a comeback.

Delmarva broke through against Cohen in the top of the third. Luis Guevara led off with a single and came around to score on a sharp single by Raylin Ramos, which was aided by a throwing error from the shortstop Fraymi De Leon. Two batters later, Edwin Amparo added to the damage with a two-out RBI triple, giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.

Salem responded by chipping away in the middle innings. In the fourth, De Leon helped his own cause with an RBI single to put Salem on the board. In the fifth, the Sox completed the rally with back-to-back productive plate appearances. Frederik Jimenez tied the game with a run-scoring single, and Natanael Yuten followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Shorebirds refused to go quietly. In the sixth, Amparo smacked his second extra base hit of the night, then advanced on a wild pitch and scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice bunt by Kevin Guerrero, evening the score at 3-3.

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Jimenez worked a five-pitch walk to bring up Yuten. On a 1-2 pitch, the Red Sox executed a perfect hit-and-run. Jimenez broke for second, and Yuten slapped a line drive into center field. The timing was flawless, allowing Jimenez to score from first and giving Salem a 4-3 lead that would hold up the rest of the way.

Yuten finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, continuing his recent surge at the plate. Jimenez also played a pivotal role, scoring a run and recording an RBI.

The bullpen sealed the win in impressive fashion, highlighted by Jay Allmer's electric outing. The right-hander threw a career-high three innings, notching a personal best four strikeouts and retiring the final three Shorebirds he faced. His poise and command earned him the win, while Kenny Leiner suffered the loss for Delmarva - his second defeat of the season.

Saturday's win moves Salem within one game of a series split. The Shorebirds still lead 3-2 in the six-game set, but the Red Sox will have a chance to even the series on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field. Salem ace Blake Aita is slated to make his eighth start of the season, while southpaw Luis De León returns to the mound for Delmarva for the second time this week.







