FredNats And Mudcats Play Close Again in 11-Inning Loss
May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-23) fell in a second straight game to the Carolina Mudcats (28-15) Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, losing 4-3 in 11 innings. All five games in the series have been decided by three runs or fewer so far.
For the second consecutive game, the FredNats jumped out to an early lead. The bottom third of the order all tagged Carolina starter Chandler Welch with base hits in the second inning, culminating in an RBI single for Yoander Rivero to drive in Nate Ochoa.
That 1-0 FredNat lead held strong for a long time. The FredNats stranded seven men on base in the first four innings on offense, watching their starter, Davian Garcia, carve up the Mudcats through five scoreless frames. Garcia allowed just two hits across the first five innings, striking out five hitters and earning himself an opportunity to pitch the sixth.
That's when a crack formed in Garcia's outing, though. The third time through the order, Jesus Made started things off with a double cracked off the left field wall as the game's tying run. Two batters later, Eric Bitonti launched a go-ahead two-run home run towards the manual scoreboard in right-center field, a 399-foot blast. Garcia, who didn't get much help from his bats, left in line for the loss.
Fredericksburg responded in the sixth, however, watching their first two hitters, Cristhian Vaquero and Luke Dickerson, launch a rally in a quick flurry to tie the game 2-2 with a single and double. The game went 2-2 to extras and neither team actually could score in the tenth, as the FredNats lined into an inning-ending double play.
In the 11th inning, Carolina sprang for two with a few flared hits off of elite FredNat reliever Adam Bloebaum and RBIs from Filippo Di Turi and Demetrio Nadal. The FredNats then needed two to tie and three to win in the bottom half, but could only muster one. Nate Ochoa slapped a single and both Yoander Rivero and Vaquero drew walks, but Jesus Flores struck out Luke Dickerson and Jorgelys Mota for a 4-3 Carolina win.
With the series now 3-2, but still in the FredNats' favor, Bryan Polanco will start Sunday looking to avoid a three-game losing streak with first pitch at 1:35.
#FREDNATS
Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Kane's Late RBI Single Helps Kannapolis Steal Third Win of Week Over Columbia - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- FredNats And Mudcats Play Close Again in 11-Inning Loss - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Red Sox Plate Late Run to Complete Comeback and Beat Delmarva 4-3 - Salem Red Sox
- Mudcats Down Fredericksburg in Extras - Carolina Mudcats
- Cabrera Goes Bump in the Night, 'Dads Win 4-3 - Hickory Crawdads
- Ramirez Late Homer Not Enough in 6-5 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Hickory Walks off Myrtle Beach to Secure Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Shorebirds Edged by One Run in Saturday Loss to Salem - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Guerra's Walk-Off Homer Sinks 'Dogs in Seventh Straight Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 26-June 1 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.24 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats And Mudcats Play Close Again in 11-Inning Loss
- Doubleheader Split Highlighted By Vaquero Walk-Off Home Run
- FredNats Win Another Close Game, 5-4 over Carolina
- FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Wednesday
- FredNats Throw One-Hitter behind Sykora, Shut out Carolina 2-0