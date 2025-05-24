FredNats And Mudcats Play Close Again in 11-Inning Loss

May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-23) fell in a second straight game to the Carolina Mudcats (28-15) Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, losing 4-3 in 11 innings. All five games in the series have been decided by three runs or fewer so far.

For the second consecutive game, the FredNats jumped out to an early lead. The bottom third of the order all tagged Carolina starter Chandler Welch with base hits in the second inning, culminating in an RBI single for Yoander Rivero to drive in Nate Ochoa.

That 1-0 FredNat lead held strong for a long time. The FredNats stranded seven men on base in the first four innings on offense, watching their starter, Davian Garcia, carve up the Mudcats through five scoreless frames. Garcia allowed just two hits across the first five innings, striking out five hitters and earning himself an opportunity to pitch the sixth.

That's when a crack formed in Garcia's outing, though. The third time through the order, Jesus Made started things off with a double cracked off the left field wall as the game's tying run. Two batters later, Eric Bitonti launched a go-ahead two-run home run towards the manual scoreboard in right-center field, a 399-foot blast. Garcia, who didn't get much help from his bats, left in line for the loss.

Fredericksburg responded in the sixth, however, watching their first two hitters, Cristhian Vaquero and Luke Dickerson, launch a rally in a quick flurry to tie the game 2-2 with a single and double. The game went 2-2 to extras and neither team actually could score in the tenth, as the FredNats lined into an inning-ending double play.

In the 11th inning, Carolina sprang for two with a few flared hits off of elite FredNat reliever Adam Bloebaum and RBIs from Filippo Di Turi and Demetrio Nadal. The FredNats then needed two to tie and three to win in the bottom half, but could only muster one. Nate Ochoa slapped a single and both Yoander Rivero and Vaquero drew walks, but Jesus Flores struck out Luke Dickerson and Jorgelys Mota for a 4-3 Carolina win.

With the series now 3-2, but still in the FredNats' favor, Bryan Polanco will start Sunday looking to avoid a three-game losing streak with first pitch at 1:35.

#FREDNATS







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.