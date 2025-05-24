Cabrera Goes Bump in the Night, 'Dads Win 4-3

Hickory Crawdads mob Yeremy Cabrera after his walk-off hit

Hickory, NC - Yeremy Cabrera hit a soft line drive down the left field line that scored Maxton Martin and sent 2,699 fans home happy with a 4-3 win over Myrtle Beach on Saturday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The fans celebrated the halfway mark to Halloween with a jersey giveaway, as they also received a nail-biting end to the Saturday night contest.

Mason Molina got the start for Hickory tonight, seeking his second straight win of the season at home. The left-hander from Irvine, CA, was machete sharp against the Pelicans through his first five frames, throwing just 57 pitches, allowing one hit.

The Crawdads would get on the board in the second inning as Hector Osorio drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Yeremy Cabrera, giving the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Molina would find himself in a difficult spot against the Pelican's Jose Escobar. The Myrtle Beach outfielder has haunted the Crawdads this week and continued his treachery with a three-run homer over the right-field wall. His second clout of the series gave Myrtle Beach (17-26) a 3-1 lead heading to the latter innings.

The Crawdads would be the beneficiary of two unearned runs in the seventh, as Hickory hitters walked twice, one was hit-by-pitch and the Pelicans committed two costly errors to even the game at 3-3.

Dalton Pence would keep Hickory in position for a dramatic finish, as the southpaw chain sawed his way through three perfect stanzas, sending the 'Dads to bat with a chance to end it in regulation.

Maxton Martin singled with one out, giving life to a late rally. The single was followed by a walk from Antonis Macias, giving Hickory (21-22) two shots with a runner in scoring position.

Cabrera would step to the plate with two outs, delivering a soft liner to left field that gave the fans goosebumps as Martin scored ahead of Escobar's throw home to begin the walk-off celebration in short right field.

Pence earned the win for Hickory, while Mathew Peters suffered the loss to go 0-2 on the campaign. The win for Pence was his third of the year against zero losses, giving Hickory one final shot at reaching .500, just ahead of the conclusion of the twelve game homestand.

The finale of the series will be played at 6:30 on Sunday evening, as Aneudis Mejia goes against JP Wheat.

