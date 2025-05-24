Hickory Walks off Myrtle Beach to Secure Series Split

Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Saturday evening at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (21-22) opened the scoring in the second when Hector Osorio walked with the bases loaded to score Yeremy Cabrera, taking a 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans (17-26) surged ahead in the sixth when Jose Escobar hit a three-run homer, scoring Christian Olivo and Ty Southisene, to take a 3-1 lead.

Hickory tied the game in the seventh when Maxton Martin reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Jesus Lopez, and a throwing error by pitcher Yoendris Gonzalez allowed Chandler Pollard to score, knotting the score at 3-3.

The game remained tied until the ninth, when Yeremy Cabrera singled to score Martin, securing the 4-3 walk-off win with two outs. Mathew Peters took the loss for Myrtle Beach, allowing one run on two hits in 0.2 innings.

Pelicans starter Kevin Valdez pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Gonzalez allowed two unearned runs in 2.0 innings due to defensive miscues, including errors by himself and Ayers.

Escobar led the Pelicans' offense, going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, but the team struggled, going 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 25th. RHP JP Wheat (2-2, 4.09) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Aneudis Mejia (1-3, 6.33) for Hickory.







