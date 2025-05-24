Ramirez Late Homer Not Enough in 6-5 Loss

May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies rallied from down three to tie the game in the seventh, but lost 6-5 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Ramon Ramirez completed the comeback. Columbia's backstop slugged a 398 foot two-run homer in the seventh to score Asbel Gonzalez and tie the game 5-5.

The lead didn't last long though. Nathan Archer clubbed a two out triple off Julio Rosario (L, 0-2) anda came around on a Mikey Kane base knock to give Kannapolis a 6-5 lead.

Jack Young (S, 3) set down the Fireflies in order in the ninth to close out the game.

After Tanner Jones worked through the order without a blemish the first time through, Kannapolis jumped on him in the fourth. After Abraham Nunez drew a four-pitch walk to start the inning, The Cannon Ballers scored four runs off four hits and a throwing error to vault in-front 4-1.

Henson Leal stranded a pair of inherited runners and worked 1.1 scoreless innings to keep it a close game for the Fireflies.

Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fifth. Columbia's center fielder stole second and third before advancing home on a throwing error from Ronny Hernandez to cut Kannapolis's lead to 4-2. The next inning, Stone Russell and Angel Acosta hit back-to-back singles. With Russell at third, Henry Ramos laid down a suicide squeeze to make it a 5-3 game.

The Fireflies kicked-off the third inning with back-to-back hits from Asbel Gonzalez and Jorge Hernandez. After Derlin Figueroa reached off a one out throwing error from Luis Reyes, Stone Russell sent a sacrifice fly to the left field warning track to grant Columbia a 1-0 lead.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Kaleb Sophy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Columbia comes back to Segra Park to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Memorial Day week! The team will celebrate with $1 Busch Light for Thirsty Thursday May 29 on Country Night. The next day, we'll find our beach for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Then Saturday is the best Dad-Daughter Date Night in Columbia. Join us for Princess Knight with a pre-game tea party and a post-game fireworks show May 31. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.