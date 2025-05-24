Ramirez Late Homer Not Enough in 6-5 Loss
May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies rallied from down three to tie the game in the seventh, but lost 6-5 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Ramon Ramirez completed the comeback. Columbia's backstop slugged a 398 foot two-run homer in the seventh to score Asbel Gonzalez and tie the game 5-5.
The lead didn't last long though. Nathan Archer clubbed a two out triple off Julio Rosario (L, 0-2) anda came around on a Mikey Kane base knock to give Kannapolis a 6-5 lead.
Jack Young (S, 3) set down the Fireflies in order in the ninth to close out the game.
After Tanner Jones worked through the order without a blemish the first time through, Kannapolis jumped on him in the fourth. After Abraham Nunez drew a four-pitch walk to start the inning, The Cannon Ballers scored four runs off four hits and a throwing error to vault in-front 4-1.
Henson Leal stranded a pair of inherited runners and worked 1.1 scoreless innings to keep it a close game for the Fireflies.
Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fifth. Columbia's center fielder stole second and third before advancing home on a throwing error from Ronny Hernandez to cut Kannapolis's lead to 4-2. The next inning, Stone Russell and Angel Acosta hit back-to-back singles. With Russell at third, Henry Ramos laid down a suicide squeeze to make it a 5-3 game.
The Fireflies kicked-off the third inning with back-to-back hits from Asbel Gonzalez and Jorge Hernandez. After Derlin Figueroa reached off a one out throwing error from Luis Reyes, Stone Russell sent a sacrifice fly to the left field warning track to grant Columbia a 1-0 lead.
The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Kaleb Sophy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Columbia comes back to Segra Park to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Memorial Day week! The team will celebrate with $1 Busch Light for Thirsty Thursday May 29 on Country Night. The next day, we'll find our beach for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Then Saturday is the best Dad-Daughter Date Night in Columbia. Join us for Princess Knight with a pre-game tea party and a post-game fireworks show May 31. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal
Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Red Sox Plate Late Run to Complete Comeback and Beat Delmarva 4-3 - Salem Red Sox
- Mudcats Down Fredericksburg in Extras - Carolina Mudcats
- Cabrera Goes Bump in the Night, 'Dads Win 4-3 - Hickory Crawdads
- Ramirez Late Homer Not Enough in 6-5 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Hickory Walks off Myrtle Beach to Secure Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Shorebirds Edged by One Run in Saturday Loss to Salem - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Guerra's Walk-Off Homer Sinks 'Dogs in Seventh Straight Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 26-June 1 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.24 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.