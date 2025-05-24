Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.24

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark tonight at 7 pm. RHP Tanner Jones (2-3, 3.38 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Luis Reyes (2-4, 9.41 ERA).

ALLENDE STEALS HOME AND FIREFLIES WIN 6-4: The Fireflies scored four in the ninth inning, including a straight steal of home to tie the game, to win 6-4 over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. Henry Ramos drew a one out walk to start the rally. After that, Asbel Gonzalez lined a double off Lyle Miller-Green's glove to put the tying run in scoring position. Jorge Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Giullianno Allende replaced him as a pinch runner. Ramos came aroudn on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. After a fielder's choice cut Gonzalez down at the plate, Stone Russell came to the dish with the bases loaded.On a two-strike count, Allende broke home and scored to tie the game. Two pitches later, Russell blooped a two-run single to center to give Columbia their first lead since the first inning.

SWIPING HOME: Friday, Giullianno Allende became the second Fireflies player to steal home in franchise history. He did it on a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 4-4. Lizandro Rodriguez also stole home. He accomplished the feat in the top of the eighth inning June 4, 2023 at Grainger Stadium against the Down East Wood Ducks to give Columbia a 4-2 lead.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 36 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 41. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (37). Gonzalez also has the league's fourth-best batting average with a mark of .315. Tuesday, Gonzalez became the first Fireflies player to hit a lead-off homer since Jean Ramirez did it at Kannapolis July 14, 2022. It was the center fielder's first homer of the season and the second of his career.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Yunior Marte's scoreless streak ended at 16.1 innings Friday. The righty still is among the League Leaders in a host of categories. He's ninth in ERA (3.02), third in strikeouts (41), first in innings pitched (41.2), sixth in opposing average (.207) and sixth in WHIP (1.10).

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 16-8 at home compared to a 8-11 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Saturday, Ramon Ramirez rewrote the Fireflies record book. He hit Columbia's first walk-off homer since Erick Pena homered May 3, 2023. He had the Fireflies first two homer game since he accomplished the feat April 13. He had Columbia's first five RBI game since he had a six RBI game April 13. He has also homered in back-to-back games for the first time since Brennon McNair did so April 19 and 22. Ramirez leads the Carolina League with eight homers and 36 RBI. He is also third in runs scored with 31.

I GUESS THAT'S WHY THEY CALL IT THE BLUES: The Fireflies are 2-7 this season when they wear their navy blue uniforms. The team has played best in their neon uniforms this year. They are 7-2 when they wear the glowing uniforms.







