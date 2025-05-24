Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (23-21) gave the Military Appreciation Night Crowd at Segra Stadium the ultimate salute as they mounted a 6-2 comeback victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-19).

The Hillcats used a sacrifice fly to grab an early edge in the top of the first inning, but the Eighty Deuces recovered quickly and leveled the score shortly thereafter. Drew Brutcher laced a single, and Alberto Hernandez promptly chased him home on a double in the bottom of the third, pulling Fayetteville even at one run apiece.

Lynchburg responded by snatching the lead back via their second sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, but from that point forward, the Eighty Deuces pitching staff rose to action. Raimy Rodriguez stranded the bases loaded later that frame before making way for Anthony Cruz out of the bullpen to conclude the fifth. He had the Hillcats stifled at every turn, tossing 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings to give Fayetteville the platform they needed to mount the comeback.

The offense finally broke through in the seventh inning, pulling even on a pair of doubles from Brutcher and Jason Schiavone. One inning later, they took the lead and ran with it, notching four runs on four hits, highlighted by Esmil Valencia and Max Holy RBI singles, giving Cruz a sizeable cushion to get the final three outs and lock down the victory.

Fayetteville concludes their six-game series against the Hillcats on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Luis Rodriguez is the projected starter against LHP Melkis Hernandez for Lynchburg. In addition to Youth Baseball and Softball Celebration Day, it is also Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game.







