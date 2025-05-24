Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 26-June 1

May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fireflies open up a fresh, six-game homestand Monday, May 26 as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Class-A) visit Segra Park for the only time in 2025. Columbia enters the week in first place in the Carolina League South Division as we enter the final month of the first half.

Ticket Links and Information

Memorial Day Game at Segra Park Tickets: Monday, May 26 at 6:05 pm

Spend your Memorial Day evening with us as we honor the brave individuals who gave their lives in service to our country. It's a meaningful night of baseball and remembrance under the lights at Segra Park with a special holiday 6:05 first pitch time.

Dog Days of Summer Presented by CVETs on a White Claw Wednesday Tickets: Wednesday, May 28 at 7:05 pm

Your Wednesday night plans have never been easier to make! You can bring your dog with you to the game. Purchase a lawn ticket and your pup gets to come with you for free. And while you're at the game, you can enjoy $5 White Claws from the ballpark bars. Don't miss out on this mid-week special!

Country Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday Tickets: Thursday, May 29 at 7:05 pm

We're pouring up the best drink deal in town! Enjoy $1 Busch Lights, $3 Mystery Margaritas plus $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and fountain sodas all night long. Come early for a pre-game country music concert performed by Ridgeway's own Elliot Poston. We will also take the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers presented by Oatly.

Margaritaville Night Presented by AMAROK Tickets: Friday, May 30 at 7:05 pm

Find your beach and join us for a tropical night of fun! The first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free Fireflies Hawaiian shirt. To celebrate, we'll have $5 margaritas available during the game! Don't miss this breezy celebration that will kick off with a steel drum concert pre-game performed by Pantasia and wrap up with a special Friday night fireworks show.

Princess Knight Presented by ERA Real Estate Tickets: Saturday, May 31 at 6:05 pm

Join real-life princesses for a pre-game royal tea party and help us defend Segra Park from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The night ends with a magical fireworks show!

Kids Sunday Funday: Pajama Jam! Tickets: Sunday, June 1 at 5:05 pm

It's a slumber party at the ballpark! Dress in your comfiest PJs, and after the game enjoy a full-team autograph session and Kids Run the Bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers enter the week in third place in the North Division with a 22-21 record. The team has been middle of the pack pitching this year with a 4.07 ERA through their first 40 games. The club is led by RHP Cole Herzler, who Pipeline ranks as the Astros 24th-best prospect. The fifth-round pick has a 0.66 ERA through 13.2 innings in his first three starts in 2025. The 21-year-old is sporting a 19:6 K:BB ratio this season.

Offensively, the Woodpeckers have the fourth-highest batting average in the Carolina League. They're led by Drew Brutcher, who has a .325 average with 18 RBI in his first 33 games. Caden Powell leads the club with seven homers, which trails only Columbia's Ramon Ramirez for the most home runs in the circuit.







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.