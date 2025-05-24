Kane's Late RBI Single Helps Kannapolis Steal Third Win of Week Over Columbia

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - INF Mikey Kane notched his second hit of the game in the bottom of the eighth to score a decisive sixth run and hand the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers a, 6-5, win on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers now sit a half-game back of first place with 2 games to go in the first half. Kannapolis has now won three of their five games this week with the Fireflies, bumping their season record to 24-20.

RHP Luis Reyes turned in a much better performance after a tough last few outings, allowing no earned runs on four innings, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, two different Ballers allowed runs, but RHP Jonathan Clark notched his first win of the season. RHP Jack Young allowed nothing in the way of offense, holding onto his 0.00 ERA in the month of May to lock in his third save of the season.

Columbia notched their first run of the game in the top of the third, opening the scoring with a Stone Russell sacrifice fly to put the Fireflies up, 1-0.

Kannapolis answered in the bottom of the fourth, putting up four runs on four hits against Columbia's starter, RHP Tanner Jones. Jones tossed a throwing error to allow Abraham Nunez to score, tying the game at, 1-1. Calvin Harris tallied his seventh hit of the series to hand Kannapolis a, 2-1, lead not long after. Ronny Hernandez followed up a few batters later, doubling to right field to score Harris. Later in the inning, Hernandez crossed the plate on a Lyle Miller-Green RBI single, wrapping up Kannapolis' efforts at, 4-1, after four innings.

Asbel Gonzalez scored in the top of the fifth to give Columbia back a run, coming home on a throwing error to put the Fireflies behind by two runs.

Hernandez's big night continued in the bottom of the fifth, tallying his second RBI hit of the game to push Kannapolis ahead, 5-2.

The Fireflies soared back for a total of three runs in the top of the sixth and top of the seventh. Henry Ramos cut the lead to, 5-3, with a sacrifice bunt to score Stone Russell, while Ramon Ramirez knotted the game at, 5-5, in the seventh to make it, 5-5, after seven.

The Cannon Ballers put an effort together in the eighth inning that ended up successful. Nathan Archer kicked off a two-out rally with a hard-hit triple into the gap. Shortly after, Mikey Kane capped the night with an RBI single to center, scoring Archer to hand Kannapolis a, 6-5, lead that Young locked down in the top of the ninth.

LHP Kaleb Sophy gets the second start of his season in the series finale between Columbia and Kannapolis on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with Ed's Dinosaurs taking over the ballpark on Dino Day.

