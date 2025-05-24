Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback
May 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (23-21) gave the Military Appreciation Night Crowd at Segra Stadium the ultimate salute as they mounted a 6-2 comeback victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-19).
The Hillcats used a sacrifice fly to grab an early edge in the top of the first inning, but the Eighty Deuces recovered quickly and leveled the score shortly thereafter. Drew Brutcher laced a single, and Alberto Hernandez promptly chased him home on a double in the bottom of the third, pulling Fayetteville even at one run apiece.
Lynchburg responded by snatching the lead back via their second sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, but from that point forward, the Eighty Deuces pitching staff rose to action. Raimy Rodriguez stranded the bases loaded later that frame before making way for Anthony Cruz out of the bullpen to conclude the fifth. He had the Hillcats stifled at every turn, tossing 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings to give Fayetteville the platform they needed to mount the comeback.
The offense finally broke through in the seventh inning, pulling even on a pair of doubles from Brutcher and Jason Schiavone. One inning later, they took the lead and ran with it, notching four runs on four hits, highlighted by Esmil Valencia and Max Holy RBI singles, giving Cruz a sizeable cushion to get the final three outs and lock down the victory.
Fayetteville concludes their six-game series against the Hillcats on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Luis Rodriguez is the projected starter against LHP Melkis Hernandez for Lynchburg. In addition to Youth Baseball and Softball Celebration Day, it is also Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game.
Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Kane's Late RBI Single Helps Kannapolis Steal Third Win of Week Over Columbia - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- FredNats And Mudcats Play Close Again in 11-Inning Loss - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Red Sox Plate Late Run to Complete Comeback and Beat Delmarva 4-3 - Salem Red Sox
- Mudcats Down Fredericksburg in Extras - Carolina Mudcats
- Cabrera Goes Bump in the Night, 'Dads Win 4-3 - Hickory Crawdads
- Ramirez Late Homer Not Enough in 6-5 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Hickory Walks off Myrtle Beach to Secure Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Shorebirds Edged by One Run in Saturday Loss to Salem - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Guerra's Walk-Off Homer Sinks 'Dogs in Seventh Straight Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 26-June 1 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.24 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback
- Eighty Deuces Complete Mission, Top Hillcats in Comeback
- Crocs Hang on Late, Take Down Hillcats on Baseball Heritage Night
- Lynchburg Bullpen Quiets Fayetteville Bats in Thursday Loss
- Home Run Ball Helps Woodpeckers Down Hillcats